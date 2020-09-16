Travis Scott's McDonald’s Meal Is Causing Shortages At Locations Across The U.S.

It’s barely been over a week since McDonald’s kicked off its collaboration with Travis Scott, the fast food giant is reportedly experiencing a shortage of ingredients due to the overwhelming popularity of the meal.

Last week, Mickey Ds unveiled their Travis Scott meal deal. For just $6, the combo comes with a Quarter Pounder burger with Cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, onions, medium fries, a packet of BBQ sauce and a Sprite soda. The Astroworld rapper even pulled up to the oldest McDonald’s restaurant in the U.S. located in Downey, California to celebrate the meal’s launch on September 8, resulting in pure chaos. Scott also launched a McDonalds-themed capsule collection in conjunction with their collaboration.

The special promotion is expected to run until October 4 but, on Tuesday (September 15), McDonalds confirmed with USA Today that some of its restaurants are temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients for the meal while many others are experiencing shortages.

“In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal. We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible,” the chain said in a statement to publication.

Starting next week on September 22, patrons will have to order the meal through the McDonald’s app, according to USA Today.

The collaboration is the first time the fast food giant has had a celebrity meal since it partnered with NBA legend Michael Jordan back in 1992.