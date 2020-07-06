Pharrell Williams Creates Gospel Docu-Series For Netflix

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Pharrell attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

The singer heads to his hometown to search for the city’s best gospel singers.

Written by Ny Magee

Pharrell Williams is on a mission to create one of the most inspiring gospel choirs the world has ever seen.   

The singer/producer has teamed with Netflix for the new docu-series, Voices of Fire, that will search his hometown of Hampton Roads, for the undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter

The reality series will follow Williams as he teams up with influential gospel leaders, including his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, to find the next great gospel singer. 

The show is set to premiere on Netflix later in 2020.

Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.

News of the series comes days after it was announced that the “Happy” singer and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris are in talks with the streaming giant for a Juneteenth-inspired musical.

