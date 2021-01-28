Drake Texted Timbaland To Set Up A Usher & Justin Timberlake ‘Verzuz’

After Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s R&B themed Verzuz brought in 7.6 million viewers on Jan. 21, fans are eagerly waiting to see which musical acts Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have next in their pipeline.

On Monday (Jan. 25) the Verzuz co-founders and successful music producers appeared on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby and Timbaland confirmed that Drake sent him a text wanting Usher and Justin Timberlake to be the next match up.

“We gotta make it happen,” Drake said.

“Soon to come. Soon to come,” Timbaland responded.