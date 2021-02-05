Watch: Cardi B Shows Her Sex Appeal In New Single ‘Up’ And Music Video

Cardi B is rocking the internet with new music! In a new sexy single, Cardi dropped her latest track “Up” with a music video featuring the hitmaker in a selection of NSFW outfits. This marks Cardi B's first musical release since her viral song "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion dropped last year.

The Tanu-Muino directed visual shows Cardi exuding sex appeal to go along with her lyrics. As the video opens, the rapper is seen wearing a Black ensemble as she stands over a coffin with a tombstone that reads, “RIP 2020.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe airing on Friday (Feb. 5), Cardi said that her latest single is inspired by Chicago drill music, just like her first mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1.

“I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it's up, then it's stuck. That's where I wanted to take it with this record,” she says.

The Grammy award-winning artist also notes that she already has 50 songs recorded in the vault.

"I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, 'I feel like I don't have the right songs,'" she explained. "I'm just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear."

According to the Rolling Stone, the Bronx native and 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year is expected to release her sophomore album sometime this year.

Watch Cardi in her new “Up” music video below: