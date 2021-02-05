Ludacris Posts Hilarious Video Mocking His Mercedes Benz Being Stolen

Ludacris had a stroke of bad luck when his $150,000 Mercedes Benz S63 was stolen in midtown Atlanta last month. Thankfully the car was ultimately recovered. Taking the theft in stride, the rapper posted a hilarious video about the incident.

In the viral video, comedians DeWayne Colley and Desi Banks said they wanted to do something to boost his spirits for “doing good for the community for years” after his car was stolen. However, his surprise wasn’t a new car, it was a Radio Flyer red wagon.

