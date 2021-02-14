Janet Jackson Thanks Fans In Emotional Video

Janet Jackson has taken some time to connect with her fans in an emotional social media post. While she did not respond to a much-deserved public apology from Justin Timberlake, the singer did thank longtime supporters for always being present during her career.
Jackson, 54, got candid with followers in a 45-second video clip on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," she said. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life."
Jackson also thanked everyone for making her monumental Control album go number one again after it released 35 years ago on Feb. 4, 1986.
“I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen,” she said. “I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”
The singer’s message comes after Timberlake, her co-performer at 2004 Superbowl halftime show issued a public apology after he tore a part of Jackson’s outfit in a planned stunt.
However, the stunt ultimately exposed Jackson’s breast in the process, prompting an aggressive investigation by the Federal Communication Commission. She later had songs banned from the radio and her music career permanently scarred, Variety reports.
“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote in an IG message on Friday (Feb. 12) “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”
