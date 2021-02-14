Janet Jackson Thanks Fans In Emotional Video

Janet Jackson has taken some time to connect with her fans in an emotional social media post. While she did not respond to a much-deserved public apology from Justin Timberlake, the singer did thank longtime supporters for always being present during her career.

Jackson, 54, got candid with followers in a 45-second video clip on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," she said. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life."

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Janet Jackson In IG Post For 2004 ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’