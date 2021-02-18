Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame Nominees To Be Announced Tonight

The Black American Music Association (BAM) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) are slated to host a star-studded private reception to announce the nominees for the inaugural class of the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (WOF).

The first of its kind event will honor some of the most influential Black artists and entertainers in American history and feature speeches and presentations of the nominees. Additionally, a special performance by Jac Ross will take place.

The first class of nominees will officially be inducted in June during Black Music Month at a formal ceremony in Atlanta. They will be permanently installed in the historic downtown area on the sidewalks of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Northside Drive.

A joint initiative, the WOF was created by BAM Founders Michael T. Mauldin and Demmette Guidry, and GEC Founders State Representative Erica Thomas and Catherine Brewton.

The inaugural announcement of the nominees for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame takes place Thursday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Dallas Austin, Stellar award-winning gospel artist Isaac Carree, actor and TV personality Miss Lawrence, Spotify’s Head of Artist and Talent Relations Chaka Zulu, R&B artist Jac Ross, renowned artist D.L. Warfield, local city and state representatives and other special invited guests will be in attendance.