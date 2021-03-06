Beyoncé Posts Emotional Tribute To Young Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer

Beyoncé created a very special tribute to Lyric Chanel, a young fan of hers who passed away on Friday (March 5) after a two year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma.

During her brave fight with the deadly diseases, Lyric and her family documented her journey on her Instagram page, which has garnered nearly 600,000 followers. On Friday, RollingStone reports that the 13-year-old died.

In Beyoncé’s tribute to Chanel, videos from her Instagram were pieced together with the singer accompanying the footage with a medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top.”

On the latter track, Bey changed the “baby” to “Lyric it’s you / You’re the one I love / And you’re the one I need / You’re the only thing I see / Come on Lyric it’s you.”

At the end of the tribute, Beyoncé added: “I love you with all my heart.”