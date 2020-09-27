Beyoncé Sent Flowers To Girl Battling Cancer And Her Reaction Is Everything

Beyoncé Sent Flowers To Girl Battling Cancer And Her Reaction Is Everything

Queen things!

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Social media is buzzing from an adorable video from a girl who received a bouquet from Queen Bey.

Beyoncé, thank you so much for the flowers. I love you, and I can’t wait to meet you,” she says, throwing a big kiss to the music icon.
 

In another video, someone says to her, “I can’t believe you got flowers from Queen Bey.”

“You know why?” responds Lyric Jacks who is battling cancer. “Because I’m a queen.”

“Oh really?” comes the reply.

“Yes. She says I only give things to queens, and I’m a queen,” she responds emphatically.

RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Megan Thee Stallion Sweet Message And Flowers After Shooting

(Photo by Lyric Chanel via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC