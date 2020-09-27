Beyoncé Sent Flowers To Girl Battling Cancer And Her Reaction Is Everything

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Social media is buzzing from an adorable video from a girl who received a bouquet from Queen Bey.
“Beyoncé, thank you so much for the flowers. I love you, and I can’t wait to meet you,” she says, throwing a big kiss to the music icon.
In another video, someone says to her, “I can’t believe you got flowers from Queen Bey.”
“You know why?” responds Lyric Jacks who is battling cancer. “Because I’m a queen.”
“Oh really?” comes the reply.
“Yes. She says I only give things to queens, and I’m a queen,” she responds emphatically.
RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Megan Thee Stallion Sweet Message And Flowers After Shooting
(Photo by Lyric Chanel via Instagram)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS