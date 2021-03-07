Kanye West’s New Shoes Sell Out In One Minute

Kanye West may be going through a rough time in his personal life after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, but his professional life is booming. The rapper’s new kicks sold out online in one minute.

The Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites went on sale on the Adidas app and YeezySupply dot com on Saturday (March 6) at 7 a.m., and the supply was sold out by 7:01 a.m., according to TMZ.

The shoes are priced at $200.

RELATED: John Legend Questions Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

See the shoes below: