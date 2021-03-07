Kanye West’s New Shoes Sell Out In One Minute

Kanye West may be going through a rough time in his personal life after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, but his professional life is booming. The rapper’s new kicks sold out online in one minute.
The Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites went on sale on the Adidas app and YeezySupply dot com on Saturday (March 6) at 7 a.m., and the supply was sold out by 7:01 a.m., according to TMZ.
The shoes are priced at $200.
RELATED: John Legend Questions Kanye West’s Presidential Bid
See the shoes below:
As for Kanye’s personal life, Kardashian filed for divorce in February, 2021 after six years of marriage and four children. Kardashian is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, nearly 2 years old. Due to their prenup, it should be an amicable split.
Us Weekly reports that they have been in settlement talks since June 2020, which is around the time that Kardashian retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.
(Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
COMMENTS