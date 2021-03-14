Bruno Mars Honors Little Richard During Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The music industry honored several artists at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards who passed away over the last year. This year’s In Memoriam list included the Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Bill Withers, Betty Wright, Bonnie Pointer, rappers Prince Markie Dee and Pop Smoke, Ronald “Khalis” Bell of Kool and the Gang, and many others

In one of the standout moments of the segment, singer Bruno Mars paid tribute to Rock & Roll pioneer Little Richard, who died last May at age 87 with an electrifying perfromance.

Mars delivered powerful renditions of his hit songs "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally," accompanied by collaborator Anderson .Paak on the drums.