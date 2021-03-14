Bruno Mars Honors Little Richard During Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The music industry honored several artists at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards who passed away over the last year. This year’s In Memoriam list included the Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Bill Withers, Betty Wright, Bonnie Pointer, rappers Prince Markie Dee and Pop Smoke, Ronald “Khalis” Bell of Kool and the Gang, and many others
In one of the standout moments of the segment, singer Bruno Mars paid tribute to Rock & Roll pioneer Little Richard, who died last May at age 87 with an electrifying perfromance.
Mars delivered powerful renditions of his hit songs "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally," accompanied by collaborator Anderson .Paak on the drums.
Following that, R&B legend Lionel Richie, paid tribute to his close friend country singer Kenny Rogers, who died last March.
Earlier in the show, Mars and .Paak delivered a throwback-flavored performance that no doubt had soul music fans tapping their feet and swaying to the vibe.
The duo’s newly formed R&B group Silk Sonic made its TV debut, performing their breakout single "Leave the Door Open."
It wasn’t just the sound, the pair also had that 1970s look, wearing bell-bottom pants, wide collar shirts and matching three-piece suits -- capturing that full velvety Motown vibe.
The team is quite musically accomplished. Mars has 11 Grammys and 27 nominations. Anderson .Paak has taken home three trophies among his seven nominations. He was nominated at this year’s ceremony for melodic rap performance and music video.
