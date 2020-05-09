Little Richard Dies At 87

CIRCA 1957: Musician Little Richard performs onstage with his band as his saxophone player Grady Gaines stands on the piano in circa 1957 in scene from the movie 'Mister Rock And Roll.' (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The founding father of rock and roll has passed away.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Little Richard, who was born as Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, has passed away, according to Rolling Stone. 

His cause of death is not known at this time.

Little Richard was known for his big voice, piano playing and unforgettable personality. With songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally,” he would set the standard for mainstream music and often talked about not getting the credit he deserved.

See one of Little Richard’s classic performances of “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” from 1957.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

