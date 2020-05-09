Little Richard Dies At 87

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Little Richard, who was born as Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, has passed away, according to Rolling Stone.
His cause of death is not known at this time.
Little Richard was known for his big voice, piano playing and unforgettable personality. With songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally,” he would set the standard for mainstream music and often talked about not getting the credit he deserved.
See one of Little Richard’s classic performances of “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” from 1957.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS