Little Richard Dies At 87

Little Richard, who was born as Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, has passed away, according to Rolling Stone.

His cause of death is not known at this time.



Little Richard was known for his big voice, piano playing and unforgettable personality. With songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally,” he would set the standard for mainstream music and often talked about not getting the credit he deserved.



See one of Little Richard’s classic performances of “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally” from 1957.