Grammys: Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Performance Draws Complaints

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had their phone lines tied up, following Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion ’s Grammy performance of “WAP.” On Sunday (March 14), Cardi and Meg took to the stage at the 2021 Grammys to perform their hit song. The track has received both praise and backlash. The FCC, whose mission is to ensure broadcasts are free of “obscene” viewing, handled the outrage from viewers. An FCC spokesperson told TheWrap , “We can confirm the FCC did receive consumer complaints regarding the Grammys performance.” He followed that statement by adding complaints were “an average amount for this event.” Cardi took to Twitter to express her excitement for Fox News talking down on the song and performance. RELATED: Cardi B And Candace Owens Heated Twitter Debate Escalates To Legal Threats

The host of the Grammys, Trevor Noah, attempted damage control as he introduced Cardi and Meg to the stage. According to USAToday, he said, “If you have small children in the room, just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath."



Clearly, Noah’s introduction and the censored performance weren’t enough.



This isn’t the first time Cardi and Meg have been in the hot seat for their 5-times platinum hit song. Cardi publicly faced pushback from parents who have children who see Cardi as a role model.



Billboard dubbed Cardi Woman Of The Year, and in that December 2020 cover story, the 28-year-old Cardi said, “I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I’m a very sexual person. I love sex and I like to rap about it. I like to do it… I’m not hurting nobody because I love my p---y and want to rap about it.”