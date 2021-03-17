Cardi B And Candace Owens Heated Twitter Debate Escalates To Legal Threats

Things got heated on Twitter between Cardi B and Candace Owens on Tuesday (March 16).

The two had an intense exchange on the social media platform after Owens criticized the rapper for her song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The Twitter fight escalated when Owens threatened to sue Cardi for posting a photoshopped tweet suggesting that Owens’ husband had cheated on her with her brother.

Cardi first posted a clip of Owens speaking on Fox News, sharing her opinion on the rapper's “WAP” performance at the 63rd Annual Grammys.

“[It] feels like we are looking at corrosion, like we are about to see the end of an empire,” Owens said.

