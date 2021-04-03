Jam Master Jay’s Accused Killer Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

A man accused of killing Hip Hop pioneer Jam Master Jay has reportedly pleaded not guilty to additional drug charges he was hit with in early March.

According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors charged Karl Jordan with one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances” and one count of “firearms in connection with a drug-trafficking crime.” While the charge isn’t related to the death of Jay (born Jason Mizell), Jordan could face a minimum of five more years in prison if convicted.

Jordan, along with Ronald Washington, were charged in August 2020 for the 2002 murder of Mizell. Prosecutors say he was killed at his Queens recording studio over a drug deal.

On August 17, 2020 a federal grand jury indicted Jordan and Washington on murder charge while engaging in drug trafficking. According to a report from New York Daily News, the investigation hinged on the testimony of one unidentified key witness from 2015 that implicates at least one of the two men charged. The federal authorities were reportedly able to corroborate the information with other witnesses, leading to the arrests.

Federal authorities alleged that Washington, who has long been a suspect, and Jordan conspired to murder Jam Master Jay, the latter who fatally shot the DJ.

Washington was arraigned in the Jam Master Jay murder case on August 18 2020, when he pled not guilty, according to a separate report in the New York Post. The 56-year-old is currently doing a prison bid for other robbery cases and is not expected to be released until June 2022.