Two Arrested For Murder Of Hip-Hop Pioneer Jam Master Jay

It’s been 18 years since Jam Master Jay was killed inside a Queens recording studio, but now, there may finally be some answers over who was responsible.

According to the New York Times, federal prosecutors on Monday (August 17) will announce the indictment of two men who have long been suspected of participating in killing the legendary Hip Hop pioneer.

Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan, Jr, 36, have reportedly been indicted on charges of murder while engaging in drug trafficking. Washington is already serving a federal prison sentence for robbery while Jordan was taken into custody on Sunday.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme said that while Jay's case remained cold for a long time, they never forgot the alleged crime against him.

"Primarily this is a case about a murder which for nearly two decades had gone unanswered. Today we begin to answer the question of who killed Jason Mizell and why," he said. "The passage of time offers you no escape."

DuCharme continued: "What we’ve alleged in that indictment is that on October 30, 2002, nearly 20 years ago, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Washington walked into a music studio in Queens where Mr. Mizell and others were working essentially, hanging out, and they walked in and murdered him in cold blood."