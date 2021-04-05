Nicki Minaj “Anaconda” Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube, Sets Record

Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” music video has once again climbed the charts, reaching newfound success.

The Colin Tilley-directed visual has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube Saturday (April 3). According to Chart Data, Minaj is the first female rapper with a solo song to achieve this, making history. . She also has six music videos with more than a billion views on the streaming and joins Rihanna and Katy Perry. The two singers are the only other female artists that have achieved the same success.