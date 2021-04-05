Nicki Minaj “Anaconda” Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube, Sets Record

Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” music video has once again climbed the charts, reaching newfound success.
The Colin Tilley-directed visual has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube Saturday (April 3). According to Chart Data, Minaj is the first female rapper with a solo song to achieve this, making history. . She also has six music videos with more than a billion views on the streaming and joins Rihanna and Katy Perry. The two singers are the only other female artists that have achieved the same success.
“Anaconda” first premiered on VEVO’s YouTube page on Aug. 19, 2014. The hyper-sexual visual promoted sexual empowerment for women of all shapes and sizes, especially curvier women.
“I wanted to reinstate something. Because of the shift in pop culture, even hip hop men are really glorifying the less curvy body,” Minaj told ABC News in 2014. “I wanted to say, ‘Hey ladies, you’re beautiful.’ Hopefully, this changes things and maybe it won’t change things, but I love it.”
Appearing on the rappers The Pinkprint album, the hit song was a sample from Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 track “Baby Got Back.”
Watch the music video below:
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
