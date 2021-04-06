The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To Ethiopian Relief Efforts

The Weeknd is announcing he’s donating $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts among the ongoing conflict in the country.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," the singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday (April 4). "I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has roots in the African country as he’s the son of Ethiopian immigrants Makkonen and Samra Tesfaye.

According to the BBC, thousands of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) captured military bases in the northern Ethiopian region, prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to order a military offensive to oust the group.

In June of last year, The Weeknd donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief – $500,000 going to the charity MusiCares and the other half to front line hospital workers, Billboard reports.