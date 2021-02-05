Trending:

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Will Have No Special Guests

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: The Weeknd speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Press Conference at Tampa Convention Center on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)

The show is Feb.7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Super Bowl LV will be held this Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd will be the headline performer for the Halftime Show, which is presented by Pepsi and Roc Nation. Now the Weeknd has revealed he will be the only performer. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Weeknd,  whose 2020 album After Hours is the no. 1 most streamed R&B album of all time, said in a Feb. 4 interview, "I've been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn't bet on it. There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."

There is one special guest we can expect to see Sunday-- inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. She will recite an original poem during the pregame ceremonies. The poem will celebrate three people who are hailed as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.

