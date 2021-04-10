Black Rob Hospitalized, Sends Love To DMX

Black Rob has reportedly been hospitalized.
A video surfaced on Instagram of the “Woah” rapper in a hospital bed appearing tired and in pain. The cause of his pain is unclear at this point, but he did have the strength to send DMX, who passed away on Friday (April 9), his flowers.
"What's goin' on. I don't know, the pain is crazy, man,” said Black Rob in a video posted Friday by DJ Self. “It's helping me out though, it's making me realize I got a lot to go."
When asked about DMX, he said, "I feel everything about X. X was positive. Love to X."
While the former Bad Boy emcee’s condition remains uncertain, he did suffer a mild stroke in 2015 that was brought on by high blood pressure.
Rob was a part of Bad Boy Records’ peak years during the late 90s and early 2000s. The Harlem native was intrical in the movement that popularized the “Harlem Shake” via D. Dep and Diddy’s music video for “Special Delivery.” His debut album Life Story went platinum, mostly off the success of “Woah.”
We’re wishing Black Rob a speedy recovery.
