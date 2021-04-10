Black Rob Hospitalized, Sends Love To DMX

Black Rob has reportedly been hospitalized.

A video surfaced on Instagram of the “Woah” rapper in a hospital bed appearing tired and in pain. The cause of his pain is unclear at this point, but he did have the strength to send DMX, who passed away on Friday (April 9), his flowers.

"What's goin' on. I don't know, the pain is crazy, man,” said Black Rob in a video posted Friday by DJ Self. “It's helping me out though, it's making me realize I got a lot to go."

When asked about DMX, he said, "I feel everything about X. X was positive. Love to X."