Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50

Also, on BET JAMS , look for a block of DMX's most memorable music videos today at 4:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. EST and on BET SOUL at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Join BET as we celebrate the life and legacy of Grammy-nominated rap phenom, DMX on the day of his passing, Friday, April 9, with the re-airing of “ Chronicles: Ruff Ryder ” from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. EST and “ Inside the Label: Ruff Ryders ” from 11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. EST.

BET is sad to report that rapper DMX has reportedly passed away. He was 50 years old.

According to the PEOPLE and the L.A Times, the rapper born Earl Simmons passed away on Friday, April 9 after suffering a heart attack and being hospitalized a week. PEOPLE reports his family has confirmed his passing in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

X reportedly suffered an alleged drug overdose on Friday night (April 2) and was described as being in grave condition at a White Plains, New York, hospital.

According to TMZ, the OD incident occurred at his home at around 11 p.m. and triggered a heart attack. He was in the critical care unit and sources close to him told the celebrity news outlet that Simmons had “some brain activity” and is in a “vegetative state.”

Prior to his passing, brain activity tests were administered on DMX, which revealed that he had yet to regain brain function.

DMX has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His last stint was in 2019.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX’s 7 Most Bangin’ Tunes

That year, Simmons checked himself into rehab out of fear he might relapse again, but the effort reportedly failed, reports say.

One of DMX’s latest musical headlines was when he faced off against Snoop Dogg in a July 2020 Verzuz battle, which saw more than 500,000 viewers tune in.

In the mid-1990s, DMX rose to fame and became one of the highest-selling rappers in Hip Hop. In 1998, he released the albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood – both of which combined to sell 10 million copies combined.

RELATED: LeBron James Wrote A Beautiful Message About DMX

In late 1999, he released his best-selling album with … And Then There Was X, which featured the hit singles “What’s My Name?” and “What These Bitches Want,” and was eventually certified six-times Platinum.

In the 2000s, DMX continued to create music; however, legal issues began creeping into his life. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct charges. Two years later, X was arrested for possession of cocaine, criminal possession of a weapon, and more. It was also around this time he started attending rehab.

Things were looking up, though, for DMX over the past few years. In 2017, he released a new song produced by Swizz Beatz entitled “Bain Iz Back.”

Two years later, X reportedly signed a record deal with Def Jam, which reunited him with the label for the first time since his 2003 album Grand Champ.

Our condolences are with Earl Simmons’ family and friends during this difficult time. We will provide more details surrounding his death when they become available.