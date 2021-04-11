DMX’s Ex-Wife Honors Late Rapper On Her 50th Birthday

Tashera Simmons, DMX’s ex-wife, has honored the late rapper in a special tribute post.

On Saturday (April 10) Simmons celebrated her 50th birthday on Instagram in a post that included a montage of photos from her childhood and her wedding ceremony to the late rapper whose real name was Earl Simmons.

“Happy, happy birthday to me,” the post begins. “April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey. As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”