DMX’s Ex-Wife Honors Late Rapper On Her 50th Birthday

Tashera Simmons, DMX’s ex-wife, has honored the late rapper in a special tribute post.
On Saturday (April 10) Simmons celebrated her 50th birthday on Instagram in a post that included a montage of photos from her childhood and her wedding ceremony to the late rapper whose real name was Earl Simmons.
“Happy, happy birthday to me,” the post begins. “April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey. As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”
She continued, honoring her relationship with the rapper, whom she called her best friend, spiritual partner and mentor.
“I also thank God for his life and his peace,” she continues. “And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”
Tashera married DMX in 1998. PEOPLE reports that the couple became estranged in 2005, and Tashera filed for divorce in 2012.
They share four children together: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Praise Mary Ella, 15, and Sean, 18.
DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack a week earlier. He reportedly suffered an alleged drug overdose on April 2 and was described as being in grave condition at a White Plains, New York, hospital.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
