R. Kelly To Be Moved To New York For Sex-Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly is slated to trade a jail cell in Chicago for one in New York City.

On Thursday (April 15), a federal judge gave the green light to relocate the R&B singer in preparation for his trial this summer on alleged sex-trafficking crimes. The case, which has faced several delays, is unrelated to the one in Chicago, where he is being held on 21 charges of making child pornography.

The trial in Brooklyn federal court had been put off because of the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual hearing, according to ABC News, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly told lawyers that there are courthouse protections that allow the trial to begin on August 9.

The exact timing of Kelly’s move is uncertain at this time.

Prosecutors in New York allege Kelly led an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. A jury is expected to hear testimony from his alleged victims.

R. Kelly has denied all sex traficking allegations made against him.