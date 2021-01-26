R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Evidence Is Being Withheld

R. Kelly is set to go to trial in April 2021 and his lawyers are trying last ditch efforts to ensure his freedom.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Kelly’s lawyers claim prosecutors are refusing to turn over evidence. A Jan. 24 motion filed by his attorney, Michael Leonard, in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn stated, “The only reason that these materials are being withheld is to allow the government to gain a tactical advantage and as gamesmanship.”



The motion continued, “This action is decidedly not one that should be based upon trial by surprise, or trial with only an opportunity for one side to meaningfully prepare.”

The motion is asking for the prosecutor to turn over all evidence. It’s not clear what type of evidence is allegedly being withheld.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 17, which is when it will be decided if evidence is being withheld. The New York trial begins April 7.

The 53-year-old stands accused of several sex crime charges, including child pornography, racketeering, and sex trafficking, across New York, Minnesota and Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.