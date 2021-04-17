Saweetie Claps Back At Quavo In New Song

Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship is not coming to an amicable end.

Saweetie, 27, on Friday (April 16) released her new EP, Pretty Summer Playlist Season 1, which features seven tracks. One of the songs, “See Saw,” features the artist addressing her breakup with the Migos rapper.

"Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah) / Feelin' dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)," raps Saweetie on the track. "But you ain't s**t, and on some real s**t tell me what the problem is (Yeah) / Say he gon' do better, but it's always just the opposite.

She appears to refer to a tweet from Quavo, 30, where he claimed, "you are not the woman I thought you were."

"How you fumble with the baddest b***h, are you a dumb n***a?” she raps. “You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong. That's a big trigger / How you figure, ain't the woman that you thought."

In her own tweets following the split, she alleged infidelity, writing,“I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Saweetie also addressed the alleged infidelity in her new song, “See Saw.”

"You was humpin' thots, f****n' narcissist you just mad you got caught / So what's up now?" she continues. "You only f****n' with me 'cause I'm up now (Uh-huh) / I ain't tryna hear that you in love now (Yeah)."

The project is Saweetie’s first since 2019’s Icy. Listen to her new EP below.