Saweetie Confirms That She And Quavo Have Officially Called It Quits

Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship may have appeared picture-perfect, but behind closed doors, a different reality set in.



Saweetie took to Twitter to confirm she and Quavo have called it quits. After roughly three years of dating, Saweetie finds solace for a new chapter she’s entering.



“I’m single,” said the 27-year-old. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she tweeted.



RELATED: Why Fans Think Saweetie And Quavo Have Called It Quits



Speculations that the couple split took over the internet earlier this week. Neither Saweetie nor Quavo commented. There wasn’t a long gap of time before Saweetie confirmed the split to be true.



On Twitter, she continued, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”



Last November, the couple experienced a hiccup in their romantic lives when it was rumored that Quavo cheated on Saweetie with Reginae Carter. Saweetie and Quavo both shut down the cheating rumors at the time.



Outside of their relationship, both Saweetie and Quavo have been working on new music. Saweetie is readying her debut album Pretty B*tch Music and Quavo is working on Culture 3 with his Migos group members, Takeoff and Offset.



At this time, Quavo, 29, has not publicly spoken about the break-up.