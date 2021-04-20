Google Pays Tribute To Luther Vandross’ ‘Velvet Voice’

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning R&B legend, Luther Vandross is being honored on Google just in time for what would have been his 70th birthday.
Known for his “velvet voice,” Vandross’ wide tenor vocal range has left him regarded as one of the greatest soul music singers of all time. With hits like “Never Too Much,” “Here and Now,” “Power of Love/Love Power” and “Don’t Want to Be a Fool,” an animated musical doodle can be found on Google.com.
"It is a true reflection of Luther Vandross' musical legacy around the world to be honored by Google with an animated video Doodle that fittingly captures the joy Luther has brought the world," the Vandross family said in an official statement obtained by Google. "Luther made each of his songs about one simple, universal subject -- love; an emotion and feeling common to the human experience no matter who you are, where you're from or what you look like."
Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, also announced the RIAA certification of four of the singers signature singles: "Dance With My Father" (Platinum), "Here and Now" (Platinum), "Endless Love" (Platinum) and "A House Is Not A Home" (Gold).
Born April 20, 1951, Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. grew up in New York’s Lower East Side and the Bronx. In 1975, his music career started to get the attention of many when he co-wrote David Bowie’s “Fascination” and “Everybody Rejoice” for the Broadway musical The Wiz, according to Britannica.
He launched his debut studio album Never Too Much in 1981, where it reached No.1 on the R&B charts. And the music video for his hit single "Never Too Much" has been re-released in HD and is now available for streaming.
After suffering a stroke in 2003, Vandross stunned his fans with his four-time Grammy winning album Dance with My Father, an open letter of childhood memories of his father who passed away when he was 8.
Luther Vandross died at 54 in 2005 in Edison N.J.
(Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
COMMENTS