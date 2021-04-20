Google Pays Tribute To Luther Vandross’ ‘Velvet Voice’

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning R&B legend, Luther Vandross is being honored on Google just in time for what would have been his 70th birthday.

Known for his “velvet voice,” Vandross’ wide tenor vocal range has left him regarded as one of the greatest soul music singers of all time. With hits like “Never Too Much,” “Here and Now,” “Power of Love/Love Power” and “Don’t Want to Be a Fool,” an animated musical doodle can be found on Google.com.

"It is a true reflection of Luther Vandross' musical legacy around the world to be honored by Google with an animated video Doodle that fittingly captures the joy Luther has brought the world," the Vandross family said in an official statement obtained by Google. "Luther made each of his songs about one simple, universal subject -- love; an emotion and feeling common to the human experience no matter who you are, where you're from or what you look like."