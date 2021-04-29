Black Rob’s Funeral To Be Livestreamed On REVOLT TV

According to an Instagram post from former Bad Boy Records’ Mark Curry, Black Rob’s life will be honored with a Homegoing Celebration on April 30.

Diddy’s REVOLT TV will livestream the event at 9 a.m. EST.

“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” the IG post’s caption reads. “We will always love you!! YouTube.com/RevoltTV.”