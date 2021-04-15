Diddy Has Reportedly Reached Out To Black Rob

After former Bad Boys Records rapper Black Rob posted a concerning video on social media from a hospital bed and revealed that had been struggling on dialysis since suffering a series of strokes, Diddy has reportedly reached out to help.
On Wednesday (April 14) former Bad Boy signee Mark Curry notified Black Rob fans in an Instagram video that the Bad Boy founder had been attempting to get in touch after he was under heavy criticism for remaining silent, according to Okayplayer.
“Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out,” Curry says. “You’re trying to help. We’re not trying to say he’s not. He’s really trying to help.”
On Sunday (April 11) Curry and Mike Zombie teamed up to create a GoFundMe for Black Rob it has reached $24,747 which is half of its $50,000 goal. Black Rob has since been discharged from the hospital.
A video surfaced on Instagram of the “Woah” rapper in a hospital bed appearing tired and in pain. However, he had the strength to send DMX, who passed away on Friday (April 9), his flowers.
Rob was part of Bad Boy Records’ in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. The New York City native popularized the “Harlem Shake.” His debut album Life Story went platinum, mainly from his hit “Woah.”
In 2015, Rob suffered a mild stroke. “It ain’t no drugs, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I had high blood pressure and being that I had that, that takes a lot out of a brotha,” he explained.
