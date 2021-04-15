Diddy Has Reportedly Reached Out To Black Rob

After former Bad Boys Records rapper Black Rob posted a concerning video on social media from a hospital bed and revealed that had been struggling on dialysis since suffering a series of strokes, Diddy has reportedly reached out to help.

On Wednesday (April 14) former Bad Boy signee Mark Curry notified Black Rob fans in an Instagram video that the Bad Boy founder had been attempting to get in touch after he was under heavy criticism for remaining silent, according to Okayplayer.

“Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out,” Curry says. “You’re trying to help. We’re not trying to say he’s not. He’s really trying to help.”