Lil’ Kim Announces She Will ‘Finally’ Tell Her Full Life Story With New Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’

Lil’ Kim is ready to open up about her life like never before.

On Wednesday (April 28), the Hip Hop legend announced that her memoir, The Queen Bee, written with author Kathy Iandoli, will be published on November 2 via Hachette Books.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim said via a press release. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim but they have no idea. I’m thrilled Kathy and I have put together something special with Hachette Books for my fans.”

The release states the book will detail the “hard work, hustle, and heartbreak” that helped secure the Original Queen Bee’s place on the throne. The Brooklyn MC will give fans a look into her earliest rap beginnings, the time she spent with the Notorious B.I.G. and a behind the scenes relaying of her time at Bad Boy Records during its peak, among other things.

The Queen Bee is edited by Associate Editor Carrie Napolitano and will be available in hardcover, eBook, and an audio edition by Hachette Audio.

Kathy Iandoli is no stranger to writing books with Hip Hop legends and about women who changed Hip Hop. The acclaimed author has written God Save The Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop and Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook with late rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep. Additionally, she’s releasing her third book, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, on August 17.

You can preorder The Queen Bee here.