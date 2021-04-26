Lil' Kim and Daughter Royal Reign Dance on Stage to 'Ladies Night'

Lil' Kim's daughter Royal Reign surprised a Florida crowd with her impressive moves while her mother performed at an Aids Walk event on Saturday (April 24).

According to HollywoodLife, the 6-year-old joined the rapper on stage to dance and sing her 1996 hit song "Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix). Wearing a light pink dress, white-framed sunglasses, and a big white bow, Royal and Kim danced side-by-side.

The pair even hit the 46-year-old’s signature “Quiet Storm” dance move, which is a series of dodgy arm movements while squatting.

Royal Reign was born on June 9, 2014.