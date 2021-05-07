Pop Smoke’s Murder Investigation Reveals Tragic New Detail About His Death

An LAPD detective testified on Thursday (May 6) that Pop Smoke was taking a shower at an Airbnb he was staying at in Los Angeles last year when masked intruders came through the curtains of a second-story balcony.

The New York Daily News reports that the detective's account involved one intruder allegedly putting a black semi automatic firearm to the forehead of a woman who was with the Brooklyn rapper in his bedroom that night. Others then allegedly rushed into the adjoining bathroom, said Det. Christian Carrasco.

“Shut the f**k up. Do you want to die?” the armed intruders allegedly shouted at the woman, the investigator said.

Carrasco is the first person to take the witness stand at suspect Corey Walker’s preliminary hearing in Los Angeles. It will determine whether the sole adult suspect in the case proceeds to trial, the Daily News reports.

The 20-year-old has been charged with robbery and murder for the February 19, 2020 killing of Bashar Barakah Jackson, famously known as the Canarsie-born Pop Smoke. He has pleaded not guilty and appeared in court on Thursday wearing an orange jail uniform and medical mask.

According to Carrasco, the woman who was with Pop Smoke the day of his passing spoke to police hours after the rapper was fatally shot.

“She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground,” the detective said. “Two other individuals began to kick him.”

The detective then continued his testimony in relaying the woman’s account: “Mr. Jackson gets up and run downstairs. She hears two more pops,” he said. “She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground and screams for Michael (Durodola) to call 911.”

The woman told investigators she believes the men stole Jackson’s “large gold watch” and other jewelry before fleeing.