Tank Reveals He’s Going Deaf In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

On Wednesday (May 12), Tank revealed that he’s losing his hearing.

Taking to his Instagram account, the R&B singer revealed he is going completely deaf in one ear and losing hearing in the other.

“I’m going completely deaf in my right ear. I’m kind of losing sound in my left. Dizzy. Can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere,” he said in a selfie video. “Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors. Got MRI and all that good stuff going on. Medication.”

Tank went on to say he’s not giving up on his health, or his life goals. He also gave his fans words of encouragement.

“No matter what you’re going through,” Tank continued. “No matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you. Keep going, keep pushing.”

Tank also added he will keep his fans updated of his progress while he battles hearing loss.

Watch his IG video below.