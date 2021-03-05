Drake ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP Drops With Three New Songs

With three highly anticipated tracks, “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” the project has two guest features with Lil Baby and Rick Ross .

As promised, Drake has released his Scary Hours 2 EP.

An accompanying music video to “What’s Next” was also released hours later, directed by Theo Skudra.

The Toronto-born rapper then surprised fans with OVO Sound Radio's relaunch —originally on an Apple Music Radio show and has since moved to SiriusXM—on a new 24-hour Sirius channel, SOUND 42.

He shared the announcement on IG on Thursday (March 4) and went live on the air at midnight on March 5.