Columbus Rapper Boog The Bandit Shot And Killed In Robbery Attempt

Boog The Bandit, an up-and-coming rapper from Columbus, Ohio, was reportedly shot and killed during an attempted robbery in east Columbus on Thursday evening (May 20), reports say.

According to WBNS 10TV, Mount Carmel East Hospital called authorities after a gunshot victim walked in at around 6:10 p.m. The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Countney Bruce, was pronounced dead a short time later.

RELATED: 16-Year-Old Girl Is Shot And Killed By Columbus Police After Calling Them For Help

According to her Instagram page, Boog dropped “Heart Away,” a new song and music video, on the day she died.