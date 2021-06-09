Chloe x Halle Showed Us You Don’t Need A Live Audience To Get A Standing Ovation

Some performances raise the roof. Some go down in history. When Chloe and Halle teamed up for a pair of songs at last year’s BET Awards, the results were the kind of chemistry that sizzles, even without a live audience. Of course, we weren’t surprised by their talent as we’ve been watching these powerhouse siblings since Chloe x Halle made their BET Awards debut back in 2016, when they performed “Drop” and accepted the “Viewers Choice Award” on behalf of their mentor Beyoncé. But last year, the multi-talented sister team truly over-delivered with jaw-dropping performances of “Forgive Me” and “Do It” from their “Album of The Year” nominee Ungodly Hour.

Of course, because the pandemic was in full crisis mode this time last year, everything was remote. Everyone was feeling stressed out, alone, scared. But seeing Chloe x Halle rock that BET stage raised our spirits through the roof. Their body-hugging black vinyl gear was enough to start a house fire in an igloo. Due to Covid, they even had to do all their own choreography and styling, and the results were eye-popping.

But let's get past the thirst trap of their visuals and focus on what really matters: their tight harmonies, gymnastic vocalizing, and deft lyricism. The first song they chose to bless us with--”Forgive Me” was soulful, kinetic, and funky, demonstrating the intricate musical unity that only sisters can share.

For their second song, "Do It” they switched from black to white wardrobes, and perfectly executed more jaw-dropping choreography, their voices effortlessly melding like rum and Coke. With sultry, satin smooth impeccable control, their falsetto craftsmanship was a thing of stunning beauty.

Culminating with a brilliantly produced surprise, which mixed the music and moves from both of their black and white performances into a dance battle sequence, their performance was a textbook lesson in serving up sick, slick, and transformative cutting-edge R&B. We had nothing to say but thank you and please come back again.

Chloe x Halle are up for four BET Awards this year, including “Best Group” and “Album of the Year” and have a strong shot at taking home their first ever trophy. We’ll soon find out if they’ll bless us with a live performance on stage this year. Fingers crossed.



Watch the 2021 BET Awards on June 27 at 8/7C p.m.