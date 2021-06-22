Ne-Yo’s Next Studio Album ‘The Escape’ Will Release This Fall

Ne-Yo has been keeping busy!

The R&B singer will soon release his eighth studio album, The Escape.

In an interview with People, the 41-year-old said that the project will drop in September or October and that his four children have given their stamp of approval on the majority of the songs.

“My kids have heard my entire album,” he shares.

Adding, "They're very honest, like 'Hm, we don't like that one, Daddy.' And all I can do is be like, 'Okay, what about this one?' and then play another one and hope that they like it. If that means anything to anybody, my kids like nine out of the 12."

Ne-Yo is the father of Shaffer Chimere Jr "S.J.," 5, Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and has a daughter on the way with his wife, Crystal Smith. He is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.