Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Smith Announce They Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Labeling their upcoming addition, his #5thandFinal, the singer posted this adorable video of him caressing his spouse’s growing baby bump. “Overjoyed to announce...the family is expanding,” he captioned the intimate footage.

Back in February, Ne-Yo took to Instagram to announce he and his wife Crystal Smith we’re expecting their third baby together.

After birthing two boys, the couple recently revealed that their third bundle of joy is expected to a baby girl. The R&B crooner shared a beautiful photo of his expectant wife, along with these inspiring words: “Crystal you inspire awe with your vibe and beauty, you demand respect with your passion and fire, you are everything I’d like our DAUGHTER to be.”

According to Crystal, she prayed for a “mini-me.” She captioned a fairytale maternity photo, “Truth be told I needed to grow up a lot before I could raise what I know will become an amazing woman one day.”

Ne-Yo projects that the new addition will be the perfect combination of their union. “She will be the perfect combo of Daddy’s mellow cool and Mommy’s no nonsense poise. I cannot wait to meet her. And I can’t imagine this life journey with anyone but you...my Lovely. May she be as beautiful as you and as talented as me,” he concluded in his caption.

Congratulations to the couple!