Young MA Reveals She’s Going To Rehab

Young MA is publicly addressing her addiction issue and is doing something about it.

The Brooklyn rapper took to her Instagram account on Monday (June 21) and revealed she’s checking herself into rehab.

"Bouta lose this addiction... omw to rehab..." She captioned a now-deleted post and then turned to her Instagram Story, additionally writing, "MAB I'll be back."

Adding to another post, Young MA penned: "LOVING GOD, I PRAY THAT YOU WILL COMFORT ME IN MY SUFFERING, LEND SKILLS TO THE HANDS OF MY HEALERS AND BLESS THE MEANS USED FOR MY CURE. GIVE ME SUCH CONFIDENCE IN THE POWER OF YOUR GRACE, THAT EVEN WHEN IM AFRAID, I MAY PUT MY WHOLE TRUST IN YOU."

We’re wishing Young MA the best of luck in rehab!