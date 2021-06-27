BET Awards 2021: Silk Sonic Revives Seventies Funk In Intimate Performance

When Bruno Mars embarked on a European tour in 2017, his opening act of choice was Anderson .Paak, the effusive award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from California. Flash forward four years, and the two have formed a sexy and soulful supergroup called Silk Sonic, who delighted vaccinated fans with an intimate performance inside The Nuvo at L.A. Live for the BET Awards.

Strutting down the club’s velvet-roped red carpet, the duo sang their irresistible debut single “Leave the Door Open” to a throng of swooning ladies, some of whom proudly waved Silk Sonic signs. Clad in crisp, Seventies-style wide-collared suits (Mars in pretty pink and .Paak in verdant green), they teased everyone by asking if they wanted a taste of the next music to come from their forthcoming debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic — and then they sauntered away. Guess we’ll have to wait for now.

Earlier in the evening, Silk Sonic took home the prize for Best Group. Many more awards are sure to follow for this dream team into the future.