BET Awards 2021: Lil Nas X Pays Homage To Michael Jackson With 'MONTERO' Performance

Lil Nas X took it back to ancient Egypt wearing gold pharaoh garb as he performed his hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at the BET Awards 2021.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Breaks The Internet By Quick Changing Looks On The BET Awards Red Carpet

But the performance took a nostalgic spin for a few moments when he and the dance crew backing him up broke out with some of the choreography from Michael Jackson’s 1992 “Remember The Time” video. Directed by John Singleton, that classic clip mined themes of dynastic Egypt in a short film format featuring Eddie Murphy, Iman, and Magic Johnson.