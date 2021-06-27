BET Awards 2021: Lil Nas X Pays Homage To Michael Jackson With 'MONTERO' Performance

Lil Nas X took it back to ancient Egypt wearing gold pharaoh garb as he performed his hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at the BET Awards 2021.
But the performance took a nostalgic spin for a few moments when he and the dance crew backing him up broke out with some of the choreography from Michael Jackson’s 1992 “Remember The Time” video. Directed by John Singleton, that classic clip mined themes of dynastic Egypt in a short film format featuring Eddie Murphy, Iman, and Magic Johnson.
“MONTERO” was Nas X’s second number one hit on the Billboard 100 after his breakout smash “Old Town Road.” Released in March and noted for its LGBTQ themes, “MONTERO” will serve as the title track from his upcoming album, which he’s called a “coming of age story,” adding, “it’s 100 percent me.”
In his spectacular performance tonight, Nas X was accompanied by a troupe of male dancers and as a nod to Pride Day (today, June 27), he celebrated his openly gay identity by kissing one of them. The boundary-breaking rapper’s gesture was particularly fitting during Pride Month, when the gay community is encouraged to show solidarity for the community and to advance LGBTQ rights.
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
