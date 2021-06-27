Fashion Icon!: Lil Nas X Breaks The Internet By Quick-Changing Looks On The BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Lil Nas X showed up in not one, but TWO iconic looks at the BET Awards 2021! While walking the red carpet during culture’s biggest night out, the "Montero" rapper performed a quick-change that created a seriously iconic moment.
Below, see the fashion transformation on the step-and-repeat that broke the internet!
For the first look, Lil Nas X caught our attention in a boldy patterned look by London-based fashion designer Andrea Grossi. Styled by Hodo Musa, the red carpet outfit—which consisted of a corset-like bodice, matching blazer, and oversized bell-bottoms—definitely made a statement.
Shortly after debuting his first ensemble, the 22-year-old performer was photographed rocking a floral and lace suit by Richard Quinn. Just look at the dazzling pearl and diamond embellishments...go awf, fam!
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
