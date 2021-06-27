Trending:

Fashion Icon!: Lil Nas X Breaks The Internet By Quick-Changing Looks On The BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet

BET Awards 2021: Lil Nas X Rocks TWO Looks On The Red Carpet

Fashion Icon!: Lil Nas X Breaks The Internet By Quick-Changing Looks On The BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet

See the designer looks!

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lil Nas X showed up in not one, but TWO iconic looks at the BET Awards 2021! While walking the red carpet during culture’s biggest night out, the "Montero" rapper performed a quick-change that created a seriously iconic moment.

Below, see the fashion transformation on the step-and-repeat that broke the internet! 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

For the first look, Lil Nas X caught our attention in a boldy patterned look by London-based fashion designer Andrea Grossi. Styled by Hodo Musa, the red carpet outfit—which consisted of a corset-like bodice, matching blazer, and oversized bell-bottoms—definitely made a statement.

RELATED | Congratulations!: Cardi B Debuts Her Growing Baby Bump Onstage At The BET Awards 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Shortly after debuting his first ensemble, the 22-year-old performer was photographed rocking a floral and lace suit by Richard Quinn. Just look at the dazzling pearl and diamond embellishments...go awf, fam! 

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style