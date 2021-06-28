Trending:

Lil Nas X Responds to Kissing Male Dancer During BET Awards Performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

He lit up the stage with ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).’

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lil Nas X took us back to ancient Egypt during his epic performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at the BET Awards 2021.

The performance paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s 1992 “Remember The Time” video, directed by John Singleton and featured Eddie Murphy, Iman, and Magic Johnson. 

A troupe of male dancers accompanied Nas’s spectacular performance, and perhaps as a nod to LGBTQ+ Pride Day, he kissed one of the dancers. Of course, there were haters, but the 22-year-old quickly clapped all the way back. 

One person tweeted, “DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS.”

X responded with, “Y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

“MONTERO” was Nas X’s second number one hit on the Billboard 100 after his breakout smash “Old Town Road.”  Released in March and noted for its LGBTQ themes, “MONTERO” will serve as the title track for his upcoming album.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

