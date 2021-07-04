Iggy Azalea Denies ‘Blackfishing’ Allegations

The Internet is raising eyebrows about Iggy Azalea's new look in her most recent music video.

Ever since releasing the music video “I Am the Stripclub” on Thursday (July 1st), Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been receiving criticism for allegedly blackfishing - the act of using makeup to appear as if she was of darker complexion. In the music video, the rapper was wearing black hair and makeup that many of her viewers believed made her darker than her normal skin, according to E!.

On Friday (July 2nd) Azalea took to Twitter to respond to the accusations. However, the rapper completely denied the accusations when a fan asked her to respond.

“I don’t care,” the rapper writes, “f*ck those ppl babe lol.” She continued tweeting about the visuals, from the makeup being used to the black wig that was worn throughout the video, the report states.

"I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It's the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em’ talk.

"I can't care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I'm wearing a shade 6 in Armani foundation, it's the same shade I've worn for the last 3 years.”

While Azalea was adamant about the accusations being false, her makeup artist and fans tweeted in support of the rapper.