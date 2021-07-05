Sevyn Streeter Discusses Her New Single ‘Guilty’ And Reveals Her Own Guilty Pleasures

Four years after her debut album, R&B singer and prolific songwriter Sevyn Streeter is releasing her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz X Sober Thoughts.” Streeter pen game is on fire having written for several artists in the past including Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Brandy and Kelly Rowland, and she’s now using her impressive skills to write her own independent music. In addition to promoting her latest project, she’s also currently filming the new BET+ series Sacrifice, alongside Paula Patton and Marques Houston

The music video for Streeter’s new single, “Guilty,” a sultry bop featuring Brown and A$AP Ferg, premiered via BET Soul and BET Jams. In an Instagram interview with BET, Streeter spoke on her songwriting inspirations, her time filming Sacrifice in New Orleans and her family’s love of moonshine.

When asked to describe her new album in three words, Streeter said, “emotional, harmonic and vibe-y.” The singer, who is a Cancer, also said that she draws inspiration for her songwriting from her real-life experiences. “What makes music amazing and relatable, and honest and authentic is when it comes from a place [where] someone's actually lived that [experience] before so, you know, those things inspire me more than anything,'' said Streeter.

Check out more from the interview posted below.