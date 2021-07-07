New Edition Makes Big Move With New Representation Deal

New Edition is making big Hollywood moves! All six members of the group have signed a new representation deal with Creative Artists Agency.

According to a press release from the firm, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill will be represented in all areas worldwide, including Music Touring, Theatre, Literature, TV/Film, Production, Composing, and more.

RELATED: Cast & Info | The New Edition Story

The release also states that New Edition will be touring next year, hitting more than 30 arenas across the United States, as well as their own residency in Las Vegas.

BET aired the New Edition Story, a biopic about the Roxbury, Massachusetts group, in 2017. Featuring acting from Luke James, Woody McClain, Elijah Kelley, Bryshere Y. Gray, Algee Smith and Keith Powers, the three-part miniseries documented the boy band’s rise to fame during the 1980s.

The series was watched by 29 million viewers. That same year BET honored the group with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the group as one of the originators of R&B.