DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed

According to Vulture, who spoke with a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office X’ passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack which ultimately cut off the blood flow to his brain. The influential rapper born Earl Simmons was first hospitalized on April 3 after suffering a reported drug overdose and a heart attack.

The source told Vulture that an analysis of Simmons’ urine showed cocaine was in his system and acute cocaine intoxication caused a chain of events leading to his death. An autopsy was not performed on the rapper by the medical examiner’s office.

The source also added that the cause of the 50-year-old’s death was determined through documentation by medical professionals and police.

“So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital,” the rep told Vulture. “However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

Hailing from Yonkers, DMX blazed his way through the underground rap scene in the 1980s before working with some of New York’s finest including Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Mase and LL Cool J. In the 90s, the rapper signed with Def Jam, later dropping his debut single “Get at Me Dog,” which reached the Hot 100’s Top 40.

In 1998, he released the albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood – both of which combined to sell 10 million copies combined.

His eighth album, Exodus, was posthumously released in May.