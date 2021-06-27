BET Awards 2021: Stage Explodes in Electrifying Tribute to DMX

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and Griselda took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to pay tribute to the late hip hop legend DMX, with an electrifying performance that brought back the last 20 years of his hits.



Method Man opened with an acapella flow with DMX’s spirit before he handed the stage off to Griselda, which then opened up to a rendition of “Where The ‘Hood At,” followed by a medley of DMX and Ruff Ryders anthems including his signature his “Party Up (Up In Here)" led by Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz.



In the middle of the performance came actor Michael K. Williams of "The Wire" and "Lovecraft Country" fame, with his own flow in dedication to Darkman X. Not only did Williams embody X’s spirit, he looked strikingly similar to the departed rap legend.



The stage exploded in rhyme and bangin’ beats, which brought fans to their feet, reminiscent of DMX’s best performances and his lengthy catalogue of rap classics.



In the end, DMX’s voice graced the stage with simple spoken word prayer over a violin with his image in the backdrop as the audience silently prayed with him.



DMX (real name Earl Simmons) died April 9 after suffering a heart attack and spending a week hospitalized on life support. But he left behind one of the strongest legacies in hip hop history, to be celebrated by a new generation of fans of the culture.



