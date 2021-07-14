The LOX and Dipset To Square Off For ‘Verzuz’

New York will be heavily represented in the next Verzuz battle, as two legendary Big Apple groups will face off next month at Madison Square Garden.

On August 3, The LOX and The Diplomats will go hit for hit as fans will be able to relive the Yonkers and Harlem collectives’ early 2000s dominance in the rap game.

The battle follows Keith Sweat vs. Bobby Brown from earlier this month. The next Verzuz will be in-person, with tickets going on sale on Thursday.

Versus’ official Instagram account made the announcement earlier today (July 14): “NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!! THE LOX vs DIPSET 🔥🔥🔥 TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD LIVE from @hulutheatermsg!!”