Eve And Trina Are Next Up In ‘Verzuz’

The two hard-hitting rappers will take the stage on Wednesday (June 16). “Let's get this SUMMER started!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” reads a post on the official Verzuz social media account.

VerzuzTV adds that they will announce the lineup for the rest of the month on June 9. However, we do know that Bow Wow and Soula Boy will take the stage on June 26. Leading up to their matchup at the end of the month, the two have been making headlines for making fun of each other on social media.

The “She Make It Clap” rapper took to his Twitter to take a jab at Bow Wow and this time he was talking net worth. Soulja noted that his $30 million compared to Bow Wow’s $1.5 million is too big to compare.

“D**n [Shad Moss] im up 28 M’s on u Lil pee wee,” he tweeted with laughing emojis. “[You] worried about hair cuts get ya money up.”

Earlier this year, Verzuz, was acquired by Triller. Since then, the platform has boasted events featuring Method Man and Redman, a Steve Harvey-hosted special with the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, and a recently wrapped Miami special where the series’ founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took the stage.